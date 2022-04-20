Notices To 1,100 People In UP For Unauthorised Use Of Loudspeakers

Lucknow: The district administration has gone strict on the use of unauthorised loudspeakers even at the religious places and has issued notices to 1,100 defaulters.

The state capital authorities has sent notices to over 1,100 defaulters for using loudspeakers without permission at religious and public places.

The notices sent to them states that the last day to obtain permission is January 20 after which action will be taken against them.

ADM(City West) Santosh Kumar Vaish said here on Thursday that the authorities in the state capital have identified 2,445 places where loudspeakers are being used regularly, including at the religious places under 43 police stations in the rural and urban areas.

"Among the 1,100 notices issued, 543 are in the old city areas, while 469 are in the trans-Gomti area," he said. He further said that so far 1,284 people have sought permission from the authorities to use loudspeakers.

After serving the notices, the authorities would lodge case at the CJM court if they fail to comply with the norms.

Meanwhile, police had to face resistance when they tried to stop loudspeakers at a religious place in PGI police station area on Wednesday. In the first week of January, the UP government had banned the unauthorised use of loudspeakers and public address systems at religious and public places across the state. Setting January 15 as the deadline for obtaining permission, the government has warned that all such loudspeakers will be removed by January 20.

The move comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, on December 20, asked the state government whether written permission was obtained from the authorities concerned before loudspeakers or public address systems were installed at religious places like mosques, temples, churches and gurdwaras.

In a ten-page order dated January 4, addressed to all district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, State Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar has asked them to form teams, comprising revenue and police officials in their respective districts, to identify religious and public places where unauthorised loudspeakers and public address systems are being used.

"The direction also requires managers of religious and public places to obtain permission for putting up loudspeakers or any public address system before January 15. If they fail to do so, they will face action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000," said the official.

The loudspeakers installed in public places cannot have sound level more than ten decibels above ambient noise level at the periphery of a public place and 5 decibels above ambient noise level at the periphery of a private place, according to officials. All district officials have also been asked to ensure that the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 are followed during all processions and marriage functions. The district magistrates have been told to give information on the action taken in case the rules are flouted.

"We have directed all district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police to file the report by January 22," Mr Kumar said. UNI