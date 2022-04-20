Notice to Aamir for using emblem in 'Satyamev Jayate'

Mumbai: An activist has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor and director of popular television show 'Satyamev Jayate', Aamir Khan, for using the emblem of the country as the title of the programme allegedly without the Central government's permission. The name 'Satyamev Jayate' is a part of the national emblem, says Manoranjan Roy, the activist. The notice, sent by advocate Manoj Singh on Roy's behalf, demands that producers of the show furnish a copy of government permission. "Otherwise our client has given us peremptory instructions to initiate legal proceedings against you," it says. The notice's recipients are Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao (both producers) and the show's director Satyajit Bhatkal. The title 'Satyamev Jayate' is a part of the State Emblem which cannot be used without permission as per State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act 2009, it says. No authority has the right to register or grant patent which contains the State Emblem or its part, the notice says, adding that "it cannot be used to get monetary benefit or for the purpose of advertisement." Despite repeated attempts Khan, Rao or their managers could not be contacted for reaction. PTI