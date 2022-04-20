Notice put outside residence of Vikas Dubey's aide Jai Bajpayi's brothers asking them to surrender

Kanpur: Police have put notice outside the residence of Jai Bajpayi's brothers, who are absconding, to surrender. The notice was put up by the police on September 01. Jai Bajpayi is an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Dubey was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) on July 10. He attempted to flee while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. —ANI