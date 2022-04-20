Nothing to feel upset about Jai Shri Ram, says Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that nobody should feel upset or bad about raising of "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

"I think there is nothing to feel bad about Jai Shri Ram chants. This is considered as a respectful greeting by the people. These slogans are not being forced on anyone" he said.

He was asked about raising of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at a function in Kolkata on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose' s birth anniversary celebration in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking objection over it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had refused to go ahead with her address and only made brief remarks.

Yogi Adityanath also exuded confidence that BJP would form the next government in West Bengal where Assembly elections are due to be held in May this year.

—UNI