Nothing Political About My Meeting With Ms Vadra: Chandrashekhar

Meerut: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar on Thursday cleared the air vis-a-vis any alliance with the Congress saying that there was nothing political about his meeting with Congress after the party's General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi met him at a private hospital here.

Talking to UNI, Mr Chandrashekhar said, "I was not keen on meeting Ms Vadra yesterday but later I met her out of courtesy." He further said that Ms Gandhi met him when she was visiting a patient at the hospital.

The Bhim Army chief said that the Congress leader did not discuss politics during the meeting. He was with the SP-BSP alliance and if given a chance, he will fight elections opposite PM Modi on the Varanasi seat, Mr Chandrashekhar said. Notably, Ms Priyanka Vadra, West UP Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and the party's state president Raj Babbar had met Chandrashekhar in Anand Hospital here on Wednesday evening.

In a conversation with the media following the meeting, Ms Vadra had accused the UP government of gagging the youth's voice. UNI