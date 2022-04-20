Nothing Less Than Grand Temple At Ayodhya: Mohan Bhagwat

Prayagraj: Appreciating the Centre's efforts on the Ayodhya issue, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the seer community and Hindu organisations will not accept anything less than a grand temple at the birth place of Lord Ram.

In his address on the second and the last day of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s two-day 'Dharm Sansad' on Friday, Mr Bhagwat said the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was extremely important to raise a strong Hindu nation. The temple construction movement was started by the VHP and Shiv Sena in the year 1990 whose result will come out soon before the nation, he said.

The RSS chief said the government's attitude towards the issue which is presently under consideration by the Supreme Court, had been favourable till now, adding that the seer community and majority community organisations should display patience in this regard. There are many people in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government who support the cause, he averred. Striking a religious note, Mr Bhagwat said the devotees of 'maryada purushottam' Lord Ram should abide by the law and due procedures, while adding that if the government supports temple construction, it will get the blessings of Lord Ram.

The Sangh chief said, "The seer community and Hindu organisation would not accept anything less than a grand temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. We will not share even an inch of land of the birthplace of Lord Ram. The ruling central government has taken the right step in this direction. Asserting the fact that the Sangh was not disappointed, Mr Bhagwat said the proceedings of the Court were in their last phase and the decision can come any time. The Hindu community will have to carefully consider and then take any step, he added. Mr Bhagwat said one crore 'vijay mantras' will be chanted from April 6 in this regard.

Furthering his argument, he said the mining conducted by the Archaeological Department had already made it clear that there was a grand temple below the disputed site. Expressing hope, the RSS chief said the Hindu community has no doubt that the top court's decision will be in their favour, adding that they could even wait for the verdict for six more months. Further, Mr Bhagwat said if a decision does not come in another six months, the seers will have to think about their future plans. The RSS chief said there was a need for positive perception for the temple construction, which had no room for any disappointments. UNI