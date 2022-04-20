Noted BHU Scientist Succumbs To Covid

Varanasi: Noted physicist Prof. Onkar Nath Srivastava, Emeritus Professor, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016 for his research on hydrogen energy and nanotechnology, died of Covid at BHU hospital.

The cremation was held on Sunday.

He was 79 and was on ventilator support at Sir Sunderlal Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 20.

Prof Srivastava, was a material physicist and vice president for India and South Asia of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy.

After doing his post-doctoral research at Cornell University, USA, he returned to India to start his career as a lecturer at BHU, where he served as a reader, professor, head of the department of physics and the coordinator of the Centre of Advance Studies - Hydrogen Energy Centre.

He did notable research in renewable energy with particular emphasis on hydrogen energy, nanoscience and technology, nanomaterials, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, high power superconductors, colossal magneto resistance and quasicrystals.

After his superannuation from service, he continued his association with the university as professor emeritus and an associate faculty member of Condensed Matter Experiment research program of the university.

He was on the Board of Directors of the World Academy of Materials and International Association of Hydrogen Energy (2001).

Prof Srivastava was conferred Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for Physical Sciences, Homi J Bhabha Award in Applied Sciences, Goyal Award in Physical Sciences and KS Rao Memorial Award on Renewable Energy. He was the author of two books and over 440 scientific papers. —IANS