Note ban to strengthen hands of poor: Modi

Banaskantha (Gujarat): (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday said the decision to ban old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes was taken to strengthen the hands of the nation's poor.





Addressing a farmers' rally in Deesa town of Banaskantha district, Modi said the "honest have been looted" for 70 years and that he stood with the poor of the country.





"We took the decision on currency notes to strengthen the hands of the poor of the nation," said Modi.





He said that his fight was against terrorism and the menace gets power from fake currencies.





"With our step on currency notes we have been successful in weakening the hands of terrorists and those in fake currency rackets," he said.





Defending his decision of demonetisation, Modi said: "Who is unhappy with corruption? Not those perpetrating corruption... it is the poor, the common citizens who are unhappy." Modi said the "honest citizens of this country" have supported his move.





—IANS