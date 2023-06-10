Not unhappy, have responsibility as LoP in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar on new appointments in NCP

Pune: On Saturday, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, dispelled rumours in the media that he was upset that Supriya Sule and Praful Patel had been named working presidents of the group and that he had been passed over for any leadership roles in the Sharad Pawar-led party.

At an event in Delhi commemorating the NCP's 24th anniversary, Sharad Pawar announced that Ahmed Patel and Atul Sule would serve as the party's "working presidents," indicating a generational transition within the organisation.

As Ajit Pawar explained to the local press: "Some media channels ran stories that Ajit Pawar did not get any responsibility, I would like to tell them that I have the responsibility of leader of opposition in Maharashtra." The former deputy chief minister of the state remarked, "For the past several years, Supriya is in Delhi." He said that he was involved in state politics because he wanted to be. I've been involved in state politics for some time now. Since I am the most prominent member of the opposition, I am charged with managing the country. Speaking in Delhi after the ceremony, NCP chief Sharad Pawar denied that his nephew Ajit Pawar is unhappy with Sule's appointment.

It was he (Ajit Pawar) who offered the suggestion. Pawar asked where the question of whether or not he was happy was coming from.

Ajit Pawar was considered a future leader in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), but his flirtations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as his 2019 swearing in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, were not well accepted. —Inputs from Agencies