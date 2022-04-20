Not standing opposite Kareena in 'Udta Punjab': Alia Bhatt

New Delhi:�Actress Alia Bhatt, who has starred with Shahid Kapoor in romantic comedy film "Shaandaar", says she will feature in her own story in upcoming film "Udta Punjab" and will not be "standing opposite" Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. I'm not standing opposite her (Kareena) in 'Udta Punjab'. There are four different tracks in the film. Her track is different from mine. Similarly, Shahid and Diljit Dosanjh will have their own track," Alia told IANS. "Udta Punjab", which is currently under production, will be the first time when Alia will star alongside another actress in a film. Asked whether she feels competitive in Bollywood, the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and yesteryear actress Soni Razdan, said: "Competition is inevitable in life. But I don't think that one should pay too much attention to what all is happening around. We are all happy people doing good work and just proud and happy for each other, in fact." So does she feel any pressure being a star kid? Alia said: "When I made my debut, I didn't make it in my family production. So it has nothing to do whether I come from a film background or not. Secondly, my expectations and pressure that I feel is to please the people who watch and appreciate my work." "I just wish to please them (audience) and keep them happy. I try and hope to do as many versatile characters as I can." Alia started her career with "Student Of The Year" and has since impressed cine-goers with "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "2 States" and "Highway".