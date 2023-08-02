    Menu
    New Delhi (The Hawk): Not So Funny...Its ol' 2-timing being recalled, reminisced, may be, rejuvenated, refurbished even...Hon'able Pradhan Sevak whole heartedly, smilingly, approvingly congratulating Pawar for evincing how succesrfully severe links with Gandhis repeatedly, form own party, rejoin with the Gandhis again...Bravo, Kudos, Congrats aplenty; Pawar too reciprocates with more-than-equal-aplomb. But yes, he doesn't guffaw unlike "him", he being "abs hassle-free" unlike Sharad. The latter is in a way hassled because of his pressing family obligations unlike Modi. But, nonetheless, both are brothers-in-arms in more ways than "many", comment many. Hence, funny but not bitter at all. Thus, laugh.

