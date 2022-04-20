Not Scared Of Vote Bank Politics Of Opposition, We Uprooted Article 370 Despite Opposition: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh over their stand on Article 370 and said that the Narendra Modi government is not scared of their vote bank politics and "uprooted" the Article 370 despite opposition in the Parliament."When the proposal was brought to the Parliament to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India and revoke Article 370, it was not only Congress that had opposed the move, BSP and SP had also opposed the proposal. When they come to Dadri to seek votes, the people of Noida will ask why did you oppose the move? Is the vote bank politics above the nation? If you want to do vote bank politics, you can do it, we are not scared of vote bank politics. PM Modi uprooted Article 370," Shah said.The Home Minister further said that this was possible because the people of the state voted PM Modi to power two times with a two-thirds majority. "People voted Narendra Modi to power two times. I want to say it proudly that the expectations that you had with our government, PM Modi has humbly fulfilled them. You had asked PM Modi to revoke Article 370, you had not pelted stones. When you gave the two-thirds majority, PM Modi uprooted Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019," Shah on Thursday said during a door-to-door campaigning in Tughalpur village of Greater Noida in Dadri constituency which will go the polls in the first phase. Shah said that wherever he has gone in western Uttar Pradesh and Braj area of state after declaration of elections, people's faith in BJP is clearly visible."Wherever I have gone in western Uttar Pradesh and Braj area of the state after the declaration of elections, people's full faith in BJP is clearly visible," he said.Talking about the national security, the Union Minister hit out at the Opposition and said that the soldiers were mutilated by the enemies from across the border during the Congress rule which was supported by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, however, during the rule of the present government, the Indian forces have conducted surgical strikes and airstrikes in Pakistan. —ANI