Not planning kids, says John Abraham

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who is married to investment banker Priya Runchal, says the couple is not planning to have children right now. The actor expressed his views at a Johnny Walker Date with Dad event here. John attended the event as a chief guest with his father Abraham John. "We haven't planned any kids yet," the actor said. The �Madras Cafe� actor got married to Priya in 2014. John also said that his father is his idol and he follows his father's footsteps. "I follow my father in terms on how he leads his life. My father is very principled in his dealings. He is my idol. He leads a very simple life, he is very honest and he is a wonderful man," he said. On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for movies like �Rocky Handsome�, �Hera Pheri 3� and �Welcome Back�. IANS