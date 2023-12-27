Not parts, whole 2023 was best: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Reflects: A Glorious Year in Bollywood, Hits, and Heartfelt Moments—A Look Back at 2023 Through the Eyes of the Superstar!

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who reclaimed his 'King of Bollywood' title in 2023 with three consecutive hits in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, on Wednesday said the whole year was 'the best' for him.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/'may-u-always-be-a-true-original':-katrina's-b'day-wish-for-'tiger'-salman

The actor held an #AskSRK session with his fans on X as the comedy drama completed a week of its release. It has earned over Rs 250 crore in gross box office collections since its debut last Thursday.

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1739947692678418813?

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. The film is Shah Rukh's third release for 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan.



When a fan asked what part of 2023 was best, Shah Rukh replied: "Not parts the whole 2023 was best!!" The 58-year-old actor also answered which was the hardest and the most demanding film for him among Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1739950900221972859?

"When u have to deal with varied emotions it's always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is (sic)," he said.



There is no bigger gift than entertaining people, Shah Rukh said in another post.

Asked how he deals with opinions about his work, the actor responded by saying, "Ha ha u have heard the saying 'opinions are like *******s, everyone has one!' I work on belief not on opinions my friend. (sic)"

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1739948987711619205?

When an admirer reminded him that it is Salman Khan's birthday today, the actor said he had already wished his friend and contemporary, just not on social media.



"I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na??" he said.



Dunki, based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

—PTI