Not More Than 15 People To Be Allowed In Funerals In U'khand: Police

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police has restricted the number of people allowed in funerals to 15 and said it would provide vehicles and issue passes for them to reach the cremation grounds during the 21-day lockdown period.

The cap is only on the number of people participating in the cremation or burial as per the norms of social distancing, SP (City) Shweta Choubey told PTI.

"We are providing them vehicles and a document to help them reach the cremation and burial grounds inside or outside the city without any interruption," she said. PTI