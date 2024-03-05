Not Hyderabad But Ram-pur

'Not Hyderabad But To Be Ram-pur Soon Post-2024 Parliament Election Results With Narendra Modi Again As Pradhan Mantri-cum-Pradhan Sevak Of The Country Defying All And Sundry, Tid-Bit, Itsy-Bitsy, Nit-Wit, 'So-Called-Intellectuals-Already-Out-In-The-Dump' for sure': Kompella Madhavi Latha, "out of blues emerging BJP candidate against Hyderabad-controlling Asaduddin Owaisi, currently Lok Sabha MP from here + making Hyderabad synonymous with him + treating Hyderabad as his 'personal' fiefdom + reportedly pooh-poohing non-Muslims in Hyderabad making them known Hyderabad is only for Muslims, by Muslims, of Muslims 24x7x365, come what may. Needless to say, non-Muslims (of total Hyderabad population, 64.93% are Hindus, only 30.13% are Muslims) be out of Hyderabad right away for their own good, as assuredly interpreted by them. These are now being determinedly, assuredly pooh-poohed by 'firebrand' Lata". According to her, from now on rather from post-2024 Lok Sabha poll results that will pronounce Owaisi's defeat, her win as MP, "Hyderabad will be for all, by all, of all and not Muslims alone". With that, end of "Owaisi-raj" in Hyderabad established by his late father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, the then Hyderabad MP...But soon over to Kompella Madhavi Latha, Ram-pur?!?

—Soumitra Bose