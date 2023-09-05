Not going to sit in Parliament for 'Modi chalisa', want people's issues be raised too: Cong on special session

New Delhi: The Congress stated on Tuesday that it will engage constructively in the upcoming extraordinary session of Parliament summoned from September 18 to 22, but that it will not sit there merely for "Modi chalisa" and wants that matters of public concern be also highlighted during the five-day sitting. Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Mallikarjun Kharge, party chairman, met with leaders of the Congress in both Houses to determine the party's position.

This conversation occurred before Kharge hosted the floor leaders of the other I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties for supper at his home. The dinner meeting was attended by leaders from several different groups. Jairam Ramesh, the communications secretary for the Congress party, told reporters that this is the first time the administration has not shared its legislative agenda with the opposition parties.

He said that the five-day session could not be used for anything but government business, and he offered to take part in the deliberations of both Houses in the hopes that the special permission would allow them to discuss matters of public concern.—Inputs from Agencies