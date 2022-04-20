Not everybody is receiving food, ration in Noida

Noida: Around 20-25 women gather near the Noida Sector 16 Metro station around 9 a.m. every day to collect some cooked food or ration, distributed by the state government.

But most of them return empty-handed as they are too old to stand in the queue for long or run to the food vehicle.

Savitri, in her late 80''s, a resident of Panna in Madhya Pradesh, was not lucky on Monday either. "I come here everyday in hope of getting some food. But today again I didn''t get food," she told IANS.

"The administration distributes food and ration everyday. But at this age I can''t run and stand in the queue," she said.

Rukmini, a widow and mother of five, said, "I come here everyday to receive some food or ration. But often return home without any, as the cops chase us away to our homes."

Also, it''s tough for people like them to compete with others to get food, she said and added, many times me and my children spend the day without food.

Situation in sector 71 of Noida is no different. A group of 10-15 people, mostly women, had come from the Gaur City''s Shiv Colony to a spot near the Kailash Hospital in the hope of receiving some food. They claimed to have received no ration or food in the past 15 days.

Said Chandani, "We approached the police personnel at Noida Sector 71 police station. They shared with us some mobile numbers, but we are yet to get any help. Today, we heard that food is being distributed in this area. When we came, we were told food was being served in some other area."

She claimed to have called the police helpline 112 several times in the past 15 days, but didn''t get any help.

Another woman near sector 71 of Noida said in the past 18 days, they were not getting enough to eat.

"I have small children at our home. I have no money to buy milk for them," Monika, a resident of sector 71, said holding one-year-old kid in her arms, whose husband was a daily wager. Due to 21-day lockdown, he could get no work and hence no money to feed the family.

"We can stay hungry till afternoon, when the time food distribution begins. But the children can''t wait for that long," she said and added, supply of ration would be a great help as I would be able to cook that for children.

It''s sad that despite food and ration being provided by the Noida district administration, many non-government organisations, private companies and several others, many had to go without food.

Perhaps, something more needs to be done for the poor and the needy.

(Anand Singh can be contacted at Anand.s@ians.in)

--IANS