Not Doing Any Work Is Modi's Biggest 'Karnama': Akhilesh

Ballia: Hitting back at Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said not doing any work is the Prime Minister's biggest "karnama" (misdeed). "Modiji spoke about our 'karnama' but did not give any account of his work. He is shying away from debate on development. Actually, doing nothing is his biggest karnama," he said.

Yadav's retort came against the backdrop of Modi's comment that in Uttar Pradesh "karname boltey hain" (misdeeds speak out loud). On the charge of discrimination regarding power supply in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, "Modi did not swear by the river Ganga on the issue which means he has no ground of what he spoke."

He sought the Centre's performance report for the last three years saying, "You seek our five years' performance report, you should tell us what have you done in the last three years." Exhorting the electorate to cast their votes in favour of the Samajwadi Party, Yadav, said, "You have already stood in line to deposit your money. Now, time has again come to stand in line and vote against the BJP. We have heard his (Modi's) 'mann ki baat' for a long time."