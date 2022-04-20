Not a star, just trying to be an actor: Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' has said she does not feel she has become a star with the success of the film but she is just trying to be an actor.

Janhvi, on Saturday, asked the media at Gaiety-Galaxy -- a famous sub-urban single screen theatre -- along with her co-actor Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan to know the audience's reaction on the film.

There was a lot of buzz about her debut in Dharma Productions 'Dhadak' even before its release and now that the film is getting a positive response from the audience, it is said that Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to become successful.

When asked whether she believes she has become a star with the success of 'Dhadak', she said: "I don't think I am a star as of now, I am just trying to be an actor".

When asked who gave her the best compliment so far for her performance, she said: "I got the best compliment from my director Shashank Khaitan when he told me that he is proud of me. But more than that, I feel the kind of overwhelming response that we are getting here is the biggest compliment for all of us".

'Dhadak' opened with mixed reviews among critics unlike the original 2016 Marathi-language film 'Sairat', but the box-office collection tells a different story.

Opening with Rs 8.71 crore, it is the biggest opening at the box-office featuring debutants.

With an overwhelming response and beating Dharma Productions 'Student of the Year' which collected Rs 8 crore on its first day, Khaitan said: "I was confident about the film".

"Till now, many people have watched the film. These two kids (Ishaan and Janhvi) have done a fantastic job. We saw such kind of iconic love story after so many days.

"We had faith in the kind of honesty and hard work we made this film with. We all would like to thank Karan Johar for believing in all of us," Khaitan expressed.