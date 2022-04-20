    Menu
    Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund Chief Diagnosed With COVID-19

    April20/ 2022


    Oslo: The chief executive of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, he said on Thursday.

    "This means that I am now isolated in my apartment in Oslo where I will be working from for the next couple of weeks," Nicolai Tangen wrote in a post on his LinkedIn account.

    He added that a number of his colleagues at the fund, which has its offices in central Oslo, had been quarantined as a result of his positive COVID-19 test, taken on Wednesday, and that he was not sure how he caught the virus.

    "Reports so far are that they all feel ok," Tangen said.—Reuters

