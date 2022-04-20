Norway PIO hailed for providing free food amid pandemic

Chandigarh: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an Indian-origin owner olife

has been providing free Indian food to doctors, nurses and others on the frontline.

In a video shared on Twitter by former UN Environment Executive Director Erik Solheim, he said: "Bravo! Baljit Singh and his family are running the best Indian restaurants in Norway.

"During the coronavirus lockdown they give fabulous Indian food free of charge to health personal at the frontline and to poor people. Great service."

Congratulating Singh, the Embassy of India in Oslo said he has been doing wonderful social service for the past many years and making India proud.

"Keep up the good job," it said in a Facebook post.

