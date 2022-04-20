Northern Region Post Draft STIP Consultation

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Office of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India (GoI) and the Department of Science & Technology (DST), New Delhi, GoI have jointly launched a milestone initiative - India's 5th National Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (STIP). The draft of STIP has now been released for public consultation and invites public feedback on this national STI policy up until January 25th 2021.

DST-Centre for Policy Research at Panjab University is hosting a Post-draft STIP consultation with Thought Leaders and Representatives of Govt., Academia, and Industry from the Northern Region of India, on Thursday, 21st Jan. 2021, 11.00 hrs (IST) onwards to deliberate on the policy draft and get valuable suggestions and inputs. The key Recommendations of India's 5th National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy will be presented by Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Adviser and Head, STIP Secretariat and the event will be presided by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. This event shall be streamed live on the Youtube Channel of Science Policy Forum, for receiving public feedback and comments on the STIP draft.