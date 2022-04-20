Northern Plains Colder Than 'Queen Of Hills'

Shimla/Chandigarh: Chandigarh and most of the plains in Punjab and Haryana were on Friday colder than the 'Queen of Hills' -- Shimla.

The reason: the sun is shining brightly in Himachal Pradesh these days while a thick blanket of fog refuses to lift off from most parts of the northern Indian plains.

Many places on the plains -- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala and Hisar were colder than hilly tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri, Dharamsala and Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, the Met Office in Chandigarh said.

Chandigarh, located in the Shivalik foothills, recorded a minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees Celsius, while Shimla, located around 7,000 feet above sea level, saw a low of 6.8 degrees, Kufri 4.8 degrees, Dalhousie at 7 degrees and Dharamsala 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is recording the 'warmest' days owing to long sunny spells, while cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, Karnal, New Delhi and Lucknow, located in the plains, are reeling under a severe cold wave as the sun remains fogged out. Some parts of Delhi recorded 1.1 degree Celsius, coldest so far this season.

Hill destinations have been experiencing long hours of sunny weather for over a week and the day temperatures in most places have risen. The dry weather would prevail till January 4, the Met office in Shimla said.

But nights and mornings are intensely cold.

Data accessed from the weather bureau indicates the weather in hill destinations of Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Chail, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Palampur, Dalhousie and Manali is 'warmer' in the day, perfect for a break from the biting chill of the plains.

"What a pleasant sun in Shimla. In Delhi, basking under the sun these days is a rare occasion," said tourist Sahil Khanna.

"We are enjoying the long sunny days," his wife Shilpi added.

Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological department in Shimla, told IANS that the maximum temperatures increased by one-two degrees due to prevailing dry weather.

He said the humidity level of plus 80 per cent causes fog. "In the plains it is more than 80 per cent. However, in the hills it's around 50 per cent these days."

Hisar in Haryana shivered at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.2 degree in Narnaul, 4.4 degrees in Ambala and 3.5 degrees in Karnal.

Punjab's Faridkot recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius. "It will be bright and sunny till January 4, when there are chances of widespread snow and rain in the state," added Singh. This will be along with other parts of northern India where rainfall is forecast by the IMD. —IANS