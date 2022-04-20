North to witness intense rainfall over next 4 days; orange alert for Uttarakhand for Aug 27-28: IMD

New Delhi: The weather department Wednesday forecast intense rainfall activity over several parts of north India for the next four days and issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand for August 27 and 28 and a yellow alert for the subsequent two days.

The India Meteorological Department has four colour-coded alerts - green, yellow, orange and red - based on weather pattern.

Orange alert has also been issued for east Uttar Pradesh for August 28 and east Rajasthan (August 29-30).

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Jammu Kashmir (August 27), Himachal Pradesh (August 27-28), east Uttar Pradesh (August 27, 29-30), east Rajasthan (August 27-28), Punjab (August 27-28), Haryana, Delhi (August 27-29), west Rajasthan (August 29-30).

Rains have been wreaking havoc across north India with many rivers flowing close to the danger mark.

In the national capital, the Yamuna was flowing near the warning mark on Wednesday and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of districts hit by floods went up to 19 with Shahjahanpur being added to the list.

"There are 19 flood-affected districts, where 922 villages are affected, of which 571 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

Till Tuesday, 1,090 villages across 18 districts were affected. Of these, 620 villages had got marooned.

The districts affected are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar, Shahjananpur and Sitapur.

A 35-year-old man was killed and a bridge washed away as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu region for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.

Police also rescued 15 nomadic people, belonging to different families, after they were caught in flashfloods in the Ujh river near Rajbagh area of Kathua district, the officials said. —PTI