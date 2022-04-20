North Korea threatens South of punishment over anti-Pyongyang leaflets

Seoul: North Korea has said that it has an "iron will" to punish South Korea over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by defectors in the South, even if it results in "total bankruptcy" in inter-Korean relations, a media report published on Thursday said.

On Tuesday, the North called the South an "enemy" and vowed to cut off all inter-Korean communication lines in anger over such leafleting, and it has since not answered routine daily phone calls from the South via liaison and military hotlines.

The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, made the criticism in an editorial, saying South Korea's recent actions against the North is "a challenge and a declaration of war against us."

"On the surface, they have the nerve to act as if something wrong has happened, but on the inside, they have not abandoned their ugly intentions to destroy our country," the paper said.

"Regardless of how it plays out afterwards, our people have an iron will to rightfully take revenge on South Korean authorities even if inter-Korean relations end up in total bankruptcy," it added.

Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, also carried a report criticising South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"When he told us to trust him, with his hands held up high in Pyongyang and Mount Paekdu, he looked human, and we thought he would be different from the past leaders. Now it looks like he is worse than his predecessors."

On Wednesday, the unification ministry said it will file a legal complaint against two North Korean defector groups and revoke their business permits for sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

North Korean defectors and anti-Pyongyang activists have for years sent a large number of leaflets via giant balloons. North Korea has bristled at such activities, saying they are aimed at tarnishing its leader.

The government has advised against sending such leaflets, citing concerns about the safety of residents in the border regions, but they have often ignored such an appeal, citing their right to freedom of expression.

