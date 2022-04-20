North Korea Mocks Trump, Hones Guam Strike Plans

Pyongyang: Nuclear-armed North Korea mocked President Donald Trump as "bereft of reason" today, raising the stakes in their stand-off with an unusually detailed plan to send a salvo of missiles towards the US territory of Guam.

The scheme to target the island, a key US military stronghold, was intended to "signal a crucial warning" as "only absolute force" would have an effect on the US leader, the North said. The declaration came after Trump boasted on Twitter that America's nuclear arsenal was "far stronger and more powerful than ever before". Earlier, Trump stunned the world with a bold-faced message to leader Kim