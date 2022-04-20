North Korea launches 2 short-range projectiles toward Sea of Japan: Yonhap

Seoul: North Korea fired a total of two short-range projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from North Korea's eastern town of Wonsan and flew 230 kilometers (about 143 miles), JCS said. The maximum altitude was 30 kilometers (18 miles). The launch took place at 06:10 a. m. local time on Sunday (21:10 GMT on Saturday).

"In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19, this kind of military act by North Korea is very inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt," JCS said, as quoted by Yonhap.

The South Korean and US intelligence are now analyzing other specifics of the launch, JCS said.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing JCS that Pyongyang had carried out a launch of at least one unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

This is the fourth time that Pyongyang carries out similar launches this month.

UNI