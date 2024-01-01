North Korea issues tsunami warnings after massive Japan quake

North Korea on Alert: Tsunami Warnings Issued as Japan's Powerful Quake Triggers Concern, Yonhap Reports Heightened Risks; East Coast Braces for Potential 6.8-ft Waves Following Massive Earthquake.

Seoul: North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast after a massive quake hit north central Japan on Monday, saying waves of up to 2.08 meters (6.8 ft) can reach its shore, Yonhap news reported citing the North's state radio.

—Reuters