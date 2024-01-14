North Korea Conducts First Missile Launch of the Year, Sending Ballistic Missile Towards East Sea

Recent North Korea missile launch raises tensions in the East Sea. South Korea confirms ballistic missile fired, while Japan issues emergency alert. Kim Jong-un's latest statement adds to the geopolitical concerns. Hwasong-18 missile test echoes previous actions, coinciding with heightened Yellow Sea tensions.

Seoul (South Korea): In a recent development, North Korea initiated its inaugural missile launch of the year by firing an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, as reported by the South Korean military and Yonhap News Agency. The Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged being informed about the launch but provided limited details.



Responding to the ballistic missile launch, Japan's Prime Minister's Office issued an emergency alert, emphasizing the need for additional information on the incident. The PMO of Japan shared on X, "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."



Speculation about North Korea's missile activities had been circulating, with South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-Sik stating last week that Pyongyang might conduct test-fires of solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missiles as early as this month, according to Yonhap News.



Notably, on December 18, North Korea launched the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea on a lofted trajectory. The recent missile launch adds to the existing tensions, which had escalated following North Korea's artillery shelling along the Yellow Sea maritime boundary between January 5-7.



During a tour of crucial munitions factories last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asserted his commitment to engaging with South Korea, declaring an intent to destroy the latter if force was employed against Pyongyang, as reported by Yonhap News.



In a parallel development, South Korean officials have anticipated provocative actions by North Korea in the early part of the year to heighten tensions ahead of the country's general elections scheduled for April.

