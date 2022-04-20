North India Most Fertile Due To Ukhand: Yogi

Rishikesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that the credit for making north India the most fertile land in the country goes to Uttarakhand as the Ganga and Yamuna rivers originate from this state.

"Two mighty rivers - the Ganga and Yamuna - originate from Uttarakhand and it is because of these rivers that north Indiaï is the most fertile area in the country," he said at a ceremony here to mark the Pranï Pratishtha of Mahayogi Gorakshanath in a newly built temple here. He said Uttarakhand which has a temple at each mountain peak and whose sons are a significant part of the armed forces has so much to be proud of including Chardham where people from across the country and abroad come to pay obeisance. Describing Uttarakhand as the land where he was born, Yogi said the long standing land disputes between UP and Uttarakhand will soon be resolved as it is among the priorities of the governments of both states. "It has been chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawats priority from the very outset. Even I feel there should be no land disputes persisting for the last 17-18 years between the states. Talks have started in a positive atmosphere and I am sure we will resolve all outstanding issues soon," the UP chief minister said. He said Uttarakhand was being driven in the right direction in the able hands of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who had provided a transparent government in the state. Yogi also expressed gratitude to Mahanth Narhari for building a temple in the name of Mahayogi Gorakshanath and holding a grant function to mark the occasion.

Rawat, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal also attended the event. PTI