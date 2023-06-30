Normal monsoon likely in 'warmer' July: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday that the monsoon will be typical in July across the country, with above average temperatures forecast throughout the month, with the exception of regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated in a virtual press conference that the rains in July will help make up for the shortfalls in June rainfall.

Bihar and Kerala both reported precipitation deficits of 69% and 60% below average, respectively, in June. This was the case in 16 states and union territories.—Inputs from Agencies