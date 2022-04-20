Normal life affected in UP due to rains; 45 deaths so far

Lucknow: With 45 causalities reported due to heavy rains that wreaked havoc in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24-hours, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take up rescue and relief in flood-affected areas on a war footing.

The CM on Saturday directed the officials to identifiy the old and dilapidated buildings and vacate them so that if their is a collapse then no one dies.

In Saturday morning 8 people were killed including five children in Saharanpur and Meerut due to house collapses following heavy rains.

Due to heavy rains, normal life in the state has been affected particularly in western UP. Most of the schools have been closed while water logging and caving of roads have affected the vehicular traffic in several cities.

In a communique released on Saturday, Yogi directed District Magistrates of affected-areas to immediately provide necessary monetary help in cases of house collapse or any other eventuality. Directions were also issued for taking necessary steps to ensure proper treatment of the injured and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in relief works.

The CM has ordered Rs 4 lakh each as compensation for the families of the deceased in the rain related incidents.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was ready to extend help to all victims and those families stuck in rains and water logging. He directed officials that repair work causing public inconvenience be taken up on a top priority and officials should keep a tab on weather and issue timely alerts so that loss of human lives or property could be averted.

While six died in Saharanpur, five in Agra, four deaths were reported in Mainpuri , Hapur and Meerut, three each in Kasganj, Etah and Muzaffarnagar, two each in Bareilly and Sambhal and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura,Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Jalaun and Jaunpur. Around three dozen others were injured in different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the MET office said that south-west monsoon was 'active' over east UP and 'vigorous' over the western part of the state causing moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers at most places.

As per officials, Mathura recorded 19 cm of rains while Kasganj- 18 cm, Aligarh- 13 cm, Gautam Buadh Nagar- 10 cm, Barabanki, Badaun, Saharanpur, Firozabad - 9 cm each, Ravidas Nagar and Gorakhpur- 8 cm each.