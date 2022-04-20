Normal Citizens Need Not Wear Masks Unnecessarily: UP MLA

Gorakhpur: In view of the Novel Coronavirus, City MLA and pediatrician Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Friday cautioned the people that there is no need to wear masks unnecessarily for protection against the COVID-19.

Moreover, he said that there is absolutely no need to waste money on expensive N-95 masks.

In a statement, the city MLA said that it is being observed that owing to fear, being unaware or due to wrong marketing stating that the mask stops the virus, people were wearing masks as part of precaution.

This was also creating panic among the people who were not wearing masks and due to fear that they may prove to be irresponsible guardians, they were spending a lot of money to buy N-95 masks.

Dr Agarwal said that those who were not wearing masks were doing the right thing and they should not feel any kind of inferiority complex.

He added that normal citizens do not need to wear masks. Surgical masks and especially the N-95 masks should only be worn by those people who are actually affected by the Coronavirus or were working as medical or para-medical personnel in hospitals. UNI