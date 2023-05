Moscow : Russian gas delivery through the Nord Stream pipeline, the country's main export route to Europe, has been temporarily suspended starting from Monday for scheduled annual maintenance, local media said.

According to a TASS report, the maintenance will last from July 11 to 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nord Stream also went through maintenance in mid-July 2021. It delivered 59.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2021.

-- IANS