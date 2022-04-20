Nora Fatehi: Hips tiktok when I dance!

Mumbai: Actress-popular dancer Nora Fatehi has shared a video on Instagram where she shows off a few sensuous moves. She declares that hips tiktok when she dances!

In the video, she is seen dancing on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage".

"Hips tiktok when i dance! Stepping it up a notch with.. by my side.They are comfortable, secure and stay put through all my dance moves," she captioned the video.

Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House"), "Kamariya" ("Stree") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

–IANS