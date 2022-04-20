Nooran sisters join farmer protest at Singhu border

New Delhi: As the farmer protests entered the 19th day on Monday and farmer leaders are on hunger strike, famous Punjabi singers - the Nooran sisters - also came out in support of the farmers.

The Nooran sisters visited the Singhu border here to extend their support and show solidarity with the farmers. They met the protesting farmers and also got on to the stage to sing a song for the farmers.

While speaking to IANS, they said, "Whatever is happening, it is really wrong. We want to tell the government that burgers and pizzas don't fill up stomachs, 'roti' does that and its the farmers who give this to us."

"Whatever we all are today, it's all because of the farmers," the singers said.

The farmer leaders began their one-day hunger strike at 8:00 a.m. and the same would continue till 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The farmer leaders sitting on hunger strike include Gurnam Singh Chironi from Haryana, Harinder Singh Lakhowal from Punjab and other leaders of more than 30 farmer unions under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

—IANS