None Out Of 3,748 Animal Species In U'khand On Verge Of Extinction: Forest Minister

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is home to a total of 3,748 animal species at present and none is on the verge of extinction, the state government informed the assembly on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour, Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said according to the Zoological Survey of India, there are 3,748 animal species in the state. Out of these, none is on the verge of extinction but several programmes are under way for habitat conservation of endangered species, including project tiger, project elephant, project snow leopard, integrated development of wildlife habitats and secure Himalaya project, the minister said. He also said there was no change in the number of animal species in the state over the last 10 years. PTI