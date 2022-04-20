None Had Been Deprived, If Govt Schemes Were Delivered On Time: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Accusing the previous regimes of not delivering the government schemes on time for the people of the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that if the pace of facilities provided in the last five years had been in place since 1947, then today, there would not be such a person, who was deprived of the government facilities.

Inaugurating the Parivartan Kumbh, organised by Ekal Abhiyan here, Mr Adityanath said the 'Ekal Abhiyan' proves that service is not the medium of any trade here, but part of a series of programmes, to present the experiences of the conscience, retrieved from the 'Sanatan' tradition to the world, through the Indian values.

He said the campaign, which was initiated by Ashok Singhal, has crossed the one lakh mark and it is working selflessly to spread education, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak pracharaks go to every nook and corner of the country and dedicate everything to the motherland, at that time, they rise above themselves and their family, to serve the nation. This spirit takes such campaigns to new heights, the Chief Minister added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on May 26, 2014 that now, the benefits of the schemes will not be given on the basis of any individual, family, caste, language, but to the villagers of this country, for the poor, Dalits, women and for each section of the society and this is happening today.

In the last five years, Mr Modi has provided the facility of housing to 2.5 crore poor, free electricity connection to 4 crore poor families, free gas connection to eight crore poor families, toilets to 10.5 crore poor families, Rs 6,000 per month to 12.5 crore poor farmers through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, providing every year financial support to 15 crore youth, linking 46 crore poor families with banking facilities, and free health insurance upto Rs 5 lakh to 50 crore poor families.

The Chief Minister said that after 70 years of Independence, a total of 12 medical colleges were built in the state, while the state government is constructing 28 new medical colleges during the last three years. This is a change. At the government level, comprehensive programmes are being run for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh. 'School Chalo Abhiyan' is one of such major campaigns of Uttar Pradesh.

"We have done the task of sending 50 lakh children to school in Uttar Pradesh in the last three years. A total of 1.8 crore children are studying in schools of Basic Shiksha Parishad. The curriculum of the children of Basic Shiksha Parishad has been carried forward on the lines of NCERT," he said.

The government made arrangements, so that no teacher is allowed to take the support of a proxy teacher. The photograph of the appointed teacher has also been put in the schools, so that the children recognise their teacher, he added.

To ensure the presence of teachers in the school, we have connected one lakh 58 thousand schools with 'Prerana App', said the Chief Minister.

The path is getting paved for the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya. All obstacles have been removed and now this work will be done on a war footing. The construction of Lord Shri Ram's temple is also a work of recognizing the faith of the country as well as the tribal life, he added.

Thousands of years ago, Lord Shri Ram did the task of giving recognition to the tribal life, he added.

Along with the formation of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the forest dwellers, the Prime Minister gave a new momentum to the development of those areas. In addition, programmes are running, in order to set up the Tribal Museum and carry forward various schemes of government for them," he said. UNI