Non-Veg Restaurant Owners Incurring Losses In Moradabad

Moradabad: Dine-in services started in restaurants after June 8 amid coronavirus outbreak. Non-vegetarian restaurant owners in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are facing difficulty in earning profits despite relaxation in norms. They are suffering from shortage of staff as labourers have gone to their hometowns. While talking to ANI, one of the restaurant owners, Rehan said, "Our business is down by 90%.There is also a shortage of staff as labourers have gone to their native places."