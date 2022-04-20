Non-Veg Crisis In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is facing the non-veg crisis, after the BJP government ordered crackdown on illegal slaughter houses and meat shops. The decision that even pushed carnivorous animals in zoo and Lions in the state's only Lion Safari close to starvation. The decision to close down illegal slaughter houses and butchery shops was taken after saint-turned-politician Adityanath Yogi took over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19. ''All the illegal operations in slaughter houses should end now. Majority of the slaughter houses and meat shops are running without licence and government approval. I know in the name of buffalo, cows are being slaughtered in many abattoirs. This should end,'' the Chief Minister said, while addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur today. Slaughtering cow is banned in Uttar Pradesh and it is a punishable offence. Uttar Pradesh is India's largest meat producing state and has 41 licensed slaughter houses. Many more operate illegally by bribing local authorities. Uttar Pradesh government earns over Rs 11,000 crore from this industry annually. ''We know it is a money spinner industry for the government, but the party had promised to people in its election campaign to close down illegal slaughter houses and meat shops. Money or not, we will fulfill our poll promise,'' BJP state General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said. ''Those who have licence should not be afraid of action, while those who do not have licence, should get them made,'' he said. Meat sellers across Uttar Pradesh have closed their shops, in protest against the government crackdown. Aquil Ahmad, a meat shop owner here in the state capital said that though he has a licence, he has decided to close down his shop, in support of people of his fraternity. Not all of them have licence. Niaz Queresshi, who is an office bearer of Quereshi Mahasabha – an association of meat sellers said, ''This is unjustified action (of government). Officials are saying get licence made, but they are asking for bribe now. We are being sent from one table to another and from one room to another by clerks. They are harassing us.'' The decision severely impacted the meat industry. Many iconic eating joints like 105-year-old Lucknow's famous Tundey Kababi has stopped serving Kababs made of buffalo meat – called Badey ka kabab since Tuesday, because of paucity of buffalo meat. ''We are not getting adequate supply of meat (buffalo) because of crackdown on slaughter houses. Thus, we are forced to sell kababas made of chicken and goat meat. Our customers are not happy, but we have no other option,'' said Raees Ahmad, owner of Tundey Kababi. It is not just humans, even animals have started feeling the pinch of this crackdown. The Zoological parks in Lucknow and Kanpur have sent an SoS to the government, saying lions have stopped eating goat meat. ''In Lucknow zoo, we get 150 kg buffalo meat per day but since Tuesday, the contractor is not able to supply buffalo meat. Now, we serve goat meat but the animals are not eating it to their fill,'' Dr Nasim Zaidi said. The government has received similar complaint from Lion Safari in Etawah, which is home to three lions and two cubs. Zoo Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said that no animal will be allowed to die of hunger. ''Initially, the lions were fed goat and chicken meat, but I am told that they are not relishing it. Arrangements have been made to transport buffalo meat from other areas of the state,'' he said. UNI