Non-Gazetted Employees In UP To Get Diwali Bonus

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is slated to announce Diwali bonus for its around one million non-gazetted employees by next week. However, the employees would get a bonus this year for 30 days which will be around Rs 7000. Officials here on Saturday said that each employee would get Rs 6,908 as bonus of which they would get Rs 1,727 as cash before the Diwali festival and rest Rs 5181 would be deposited in their GPF account. The UP government will have to face an additional financial burden of Rs 970 crore for giving this benefit to the employees. The employees of the aided educational institutions, local bodies, panchayats and others would be eligible for the bonus. UNI