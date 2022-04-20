Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Wife, Brother-In-Laws

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and her brothers Sharjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad for allegedly occupying a sealed property illegally.

"In continuation of the actions taken against criminals and Mafia, the gangster act has been filed against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and her brothers Sharjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad for allegedly grabbing confiscated land," the police said in a statement.

"In this connection, a case was filed at the Gazipur Police station and chargesheets were filed against the three," it added.

A separate chargesheet was also filed against Raza and Shahzad for allegedly preparing fake documents to purchase a liquor shop. —ANI