Nominations For Second Phase Of Civic Polls Begin

Lucknow: The nomination process for the second phase of polling in the crucial municipal and panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held on November 26, commenced on Wednesday. The nomination process for the first phase, which started on October 29 in 24 districts will end on November 6 while the nomination process for the third and last phase will commence on November 4. The second phase polling would cover 25 districts which include six municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 132 nagar panchayats. The last date of filing of papers would be November 7. Scrutiny of papers would be done the next day while November 10 is the last date for withdrawal. The districts going to polls in the second phase on November 26 are Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahriach, Shravasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia, Varanasi and Bhadoi. State Election Commissioner (SEC) S K Agarwal told UNI here on Wednesday that the nomination process for the second phase started after the returning officers notified the poll process for the second phase of polls. He said that in the first phase of polls, till date, 190 nominations have been filed so far and November 6 is the last date for submission of the papers by the candidates. Voting for 16 municipal corporations, 198 municipalities and 438 panchayats will be held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 and results are expected on December 1. However, elections to the Bharwari municipality in Kaushambi district, which was upgraded by the Yogi Adityanath government, would not be held. UNI