Nominations For Biennial Legislative Council Polls In UP From Today

Lucknow: The ruling BJP and the opposition are in consultation for the crucial biennial polls to 13 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, nominations for which will start from Monday.

The notification of the elections would be issued on Monday when the nominations will commence though the political parties are yet to decide on the names of their candidates.

After the hectic Rajya Sabha polls last month, the Legislative Council polls seems to be another round of political battle between the BJP and the united opposition.

The term of 13 members will end on May 5 next and the Election Commission and April 26 is the date of the elections.

Outgoing member, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav could again become the candidate while the another could be given to the BSP by the SP. Of the 13, BJP can win 11 seats without any problem while the opposition unitedly can win remaining two seats.

BJP is slated to discuss the names of the candidates during the proposed visit of party president Amit Shah to Lucknow this week. Two UP ministers Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza's term would also end on May 5, they could be renominated by the BJP. EC sources here said that nominations would commence from April 9 after issuance of the notification. April 16 is the last day for filing of the nominations while on April 17, the nominations would be scrutinised. The last date of withdrawals is April 19.

The polling is scheduled on April 26 from 0900 hrs to 1600 hrs and the counting of votes would be taken up from 1700 hrs on the same day.

Again the SP-BSP alliance would be tested and BJP is all set to break it to demoralise it before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though there are very less chance of parties going for elections as BJP has less additional votes like the Rajya Sabha and it won't gamble.

BSP chief Mayawati had assured SP of helping it win two council seats provided the latter ensured BSP candidate's election to RS. But with her party candidate losing despite SP and Congress support, Ms Mayawati's future course of action was yet to be seen in the council polls.

However, like the Rajya Sabha, the ruling BJP will be the major gainer when they can grab at least 11 seats of the total 13 in the fray. Though there is a less chance for the BJP to go for the 12th seat, still anything can happen.

But as the elections to the Legislative Council are held through secret ballots hence the members have a free hand to cross vote without any fear of going against the party whip and threat on their membership.

As per the figure, SP can win clearly one seat while a joint opposition could win the second one too. But this time, the opposition has more chance to win the second seat than the RS polls as the magic number for the winning candidate is less in the council polls.

A candidate would require around 29 votes to get elected in the first round of counting.

As witnessed in the RS polls, SP will have spare votes after one seat and the opposition again can unite for the second one. On the other hand, BJP after clearly allotting votes for 11 candidates will have just 5 spare votes for the 12th one and thus there is a very little chance for them.

The situation would be bad for the opposition in the legislative council after the elections. Dominated by SP with 61 members. Out of the 13 retiring MLCs, eight are from SP, including party president Akhilesh Yadav, state president Naresh Uttam and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. One of its former MLC, Ambika Chaudhary, who joined BSP before 2017 polls, had quit from the council in December 2017. Since SP is sure to win one seat, its tally in the council will come down to 55.

BSP tally in council will dip from nine to seven as its two members, legislative council leader Sunil Chittor and MLC Vijay Pratap, are retiring. BSP's Jaiveer Singh had switched over to BJP and resigned from the council in September last year, to pave way for BJP's Mohsin Raza. Mr Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal will not have any representation in the council with its lone MLC, Chaudhary Mushtaq, retiring.

With 403 MLAs in the assembly, including the nominated member, who is eligible to vote and one seat is vacant each candidate will need at least 29 votes to get elected to the council.

The BJP-led NDA, which has 324 MLAs can easily get 11 seats and have 5 spare votes. With BSP's Anil Singh and SP's Nitin Agarwal defecting to its side, BJP tally goes up to 6.

On the other hand, SP with 46 MLAs (after defection of Nitin Agarwal), can easily get at least one member elected with 17 votes to spare. The party seeks to get support of BSP which has 18 MLAs (after defection of Anil Singh) and 7 of Congress for winning the second seat comfortably. The Council members, who are retiring on May 5 are Akhilesh Yadav, Ambika Choudhury, Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Dr Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Choudhury, Ramsakal Gujjar, D Vijay Yadav(all SP), UP ministers Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza(both BJP), Sunil Kumar Chittor and Dr Vijay Pratap (both BSP) and Choudhury Mustaq( RLD). UNI