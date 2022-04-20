Nomination Of RLD Candidate From Iglas Rejected

Lucknow: Members of Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) led by Choudhury Ajit Singh were up on their arms in Uttar Pradesh after the nomination papers of the party candidate Suman Diwakar, contesting from Iglas, was rejected by the Returning Officer on Tuesday.

Party's national spokesperson Anil Dubey said here that the rejection was ''intentional'' done at the behest of the BJP government.

"The reason given by the Returning Officer for rejecting the nomination was against the rule of the Election Commission," he claimed.

The RO has stated that Form B was not attached with the nomination form leading to the rejection.

In Aligarh, during the scrutiny of the papers, the RLD workers staged a 'dharna' at the Collectorate when the nomination papers of their party candidate was rejected.

The RLD candidate was supported by the Samajwadi Party but now that the nominations have been rejected, the parties will have to look for another option. UNI