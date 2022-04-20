Nokia 7.3 with 5,050mAh battery may launch soon

New Delhi: HMD Global is reportedly planning to bring another smartphone, the Nokia 7.3 with a 5,050mAh battery.

Fresh information came from the certification bureau TUV Rheinland Japan, on the website of which there were certificates for the batteries of two Nokia models, reports GizChina.

One of them is Nokia 7.3, which appeared with a capacity of 5050mAh. Another device, presumably Nokia 6.3 (or 6.4), has a slightly lower capacity - 4470mAh.

The phone was expected to launch before the end of this year. Evidently, it has not happened as yet.

Nokia 7.3 will be a 5G smartphone and may offer a 90Hz or 120Hz display.

The smartphone may come with 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and dual 2MP sensors.

At the front, it is likely to offer a 24MP selfie camera.

The device may pack a 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In addition, the smartphone maker is also planning to launch Nokia 9.3 PureView will be the long due flagship upgrade from HMD Global.

It is expected to feature a 108MP primary camera and a 64MP secondary camera with Zeiss optics.

The smartphone may come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

—IANS