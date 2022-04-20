Noisy scenes witnessed in Uttarakhand Assembly

Gairsain: Noisy scenes were witnessed in Uttarakhand Assembly today as its two day session began here with opposition BJP vehemently raising several issues including the state government's persisting ambivalence over granting permanent capital status to Gairsain.





Other issues over which the party raised a ruckus were proposed creation of four new districts and raising the daily allowance of Bhojanmatas.





However, proceedings of the House continued amid prevailing din including the Question Hour, introduction of several legislations besides tabling of the CAG's report.







As soon as the proceedings began, Pradesh BJP president and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Bhatt rose from his seat asking the government to shed its ambivalence over permanent capital status to Gairsain in Chamoli district and make its stand clear.





Bhatt alleged that despite holding several sessions of the state assembly in Gairsain the state government is yet to clarify whether it really intends to make the remote hill town a permanent capital of Uttarakhand.





Accusing the state government of constructing a Vidhan Bhawan at Gairsain on the one hand and working on a plan to use it for tourism purposes on the other, Bhatt asked the government to come clear on the issue.





Chief Minister Harish Rawat replied to this by saying that construction of a Vidhan Bhawan at Gairsain was a big step towards revival of an emotive issue which had been buried under the carpet by previous BJP governments.





Though evading a direct reply he said things were moving towards Gairsain being granted a permanent capital status.





Later, heated exchanges continued beween the opposition and ruling benches during the Question Hour.





Raising the issue of hiking the daily allowance of Bhojanmatas BJP MLA Madan Kaushik said the current allowance of Rs 50 a day was inadequate.





BJP members also staged a walkout on the issue.





BJP members also vehemently raised the issue of creation of four more districts as promised by the state government.





Claiming that the previous BJP government had already done the spadework for creation of four more districts including Gairsain, former state BJP president Bishan Singh Chufal said they should immediately be declared as new districts.





However, business of the house was conducted amid prevailing din including introduction of several legislations, tabling of the CAG's report, laying of a supplementary budget worth Rs 1507. 87 crore and passage of a resolution recommending freedom fighter Veer Chand Singh Garhwali's name for Bharat Ratna.