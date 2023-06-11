Noida: Pickup van hits & drags motorcycle; 2 killed

Noida: Two people were killed here on Sunday after the bike they were riding on was hit by a speeding pickup van, which then dragged it for some distance, according to the police.

The collision happened on the 4.8-kilometer elevated road that connects Sector 27 and Sector 61. Manoj Kumar and Gaurav have been named as the victims.

Both had previously worked for a media organisation in Noida, and both were on their way to Ghaziabad when the accident occurred on the elevated road by the ISKCON temple in Sector 33, as reported by the police.

"The victims were admitted to the Kailash Hospital, where they died during treatment," Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Singh said, adding that the remains had been sent for post-mortem.

The driver of the pickup van who fled the scene after the accident has been charged with leaving the scene without having his vehicle towed.

Following the accident, the flow of traffic on the elevated road was slowed down for a bit.—Inputs from Agencies