Noida: One More COVID-19 Fatality, Death Toll 51

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Friday that pushed the district''s death toll to 51, official data showed.

Another 242 people tested positive for coronavirus that took the district''s case tally to 12,253, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases rose to 1,723 from 1,699 on Thursday, it showed.

On the brighter side, 218 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,479, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 51 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.41 per cent, it showed.

The recovery rate of patients reached 85.52 per cent, slightly up from 85.43 per cent on Thursday, as per the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks eighth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 31st in death toll, according to the official figures. There were 59,397 active cases across the state on Friday. So far, 3,13,686 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,450, the data showed. The state''s average recovery rate stood at 82.86 per cent on Friday, up from 82.19 per cent on Thursday, according to government officials. —PTI